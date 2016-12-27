Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Jennings Is Our Officer Of The Week!

We’d like to congratulate Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Jennings as our officer of the week. Jennings was nominated by his grandfather, Mike Greenstreet who says he’s proud of his Marine veteran grandson for his hard work and dedication to the community, as well as being an outstanding husband and father.

To show our sincere appreciation to the men and women of our local law enforcement agencies who bravely protect and serve our communities, we want to say Thank You to a law enforcement professional who exemplifies excellence with the Law Enforcement Officer of the Week.

