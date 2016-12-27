Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser Appointed To The State’s Methamphetamine Relief Taskforce

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser has been appointed by Governor Nixon to join a task force of sheriff’s to administer grants to police departments and programs across the state to combat the meth problem in Missouri.

“I was honored to be appointed by the Governor for this position. It’s an important position in regard to the distribution of these grants, so I’m honored to have that responsibility set upon me, and I’m excited to fulfill my duty.”

And getting the funding to those departments is critical; while the number of meth labs is on the decrease, the number of users in Missouri is on the rise. Kaiser tells News Talk KZRG the majority of the drugs are being trafficked from Mexico, so the way police fight the problem has changed over the years.

“On the drug taskforce level, they’re able to commit more undercover operations, surveillance , and informants and those types of things are utilized in the investigations.”

Kaiser says the grants are not only used to fund the manpower, but also hold training seminars for officers to detect drug trafficking. The Missouri Sheriff Methamphetamine Relief Taskforce will distribute nearly $3 million in grants to departments across Missouri’s 114 counties next year.