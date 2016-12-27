Danger In Throwing Away Electronics Boxes

Many people in the four-states received high-dollar electronics items like televisions and gaming systems for Christmas. Now area law enforcement agencies are warning area residents to be careful how they dispose of the boxes those items came in. NewsTalk KZRG spoke with Sgt Rusty Rives of the Joplin PD who says many thieves use those boxes to identify possible targets.

“If they’re looking to steal particularity TV’s or electronics,” Rives says, “putting those kind of packages in the trash obviously advertises what we have in our homes.”

Rives advises people to break down the boxes and turn them inside out our conceal them with garbage bags so their contents can’t be seen by thieves.