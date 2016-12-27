Alba Man Killed In Jasper County Crash

Update:

A Jasper County man was killed in a single vehicle crash late Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Shaun Henson of Alba was westbound on Fir Road just west of Carl junction when he ran off the road and hit a ditch. Henson was transported to Joplin hospital were he later died of his injuries around 5:30p.m. Next of kin has been notified.

Original Story:

A Jasper County man was injured in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Shaun Henson of Alba was westbound on Fir Road just west of Carl junction when he ran off the road and hit a ditch. Henson was transported to Joplin hospital with moderate injuries.