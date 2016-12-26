MO Legislators Will Be Busy In 2017

Nearly 600 proposals and bills continue to be pre-filed by Missouri state legislators before the session begins in less than two weeks, including one that would require firearm owners to report lost or stolen weapons to local law enforcement within 72 hours of making the discovery. Another bill would require that all school bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms be designated for use by male or female students only. Those with sex changes would have separate accommodations. Another proposed restriction would prohibit those receiving welfare assistance from purchasing pornography with an electronic benefit transfer card.