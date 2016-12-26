Kansas Crossing Holding Job Fair Next Week

Are you looking for a new job? Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel is hiring. The casino and hotel is hosting a job fair next Thursday, January 5th at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N Pine Street in Pittsburg, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Job openings are available in all departments, including tabletop dealing, management, security, technology, hospitality, marketing, accounting and event technology. Kansas Crossing is scheduled to open in March. To apply for current job openings, visit kansascrossingcasino.com.