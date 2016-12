A Joplin woman was injured in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 67-year-old Patricia Ballard was southbound on Highway 43, just south of the roundabout at Stones Corner, when 27-year-old Jacob Snow of Kerrick, Minnesota made a left turn into the path of Ballard. Ballard’s overturned onto the driver’s side. Snow ran off the road while hitting several mailboxes and street signs. Ballard was taken to a Joplin hospital with moderate injuries.