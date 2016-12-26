Developer Proposes New Tax For Joplin Site

A new health food store could soon be coming to Joplin and consumers might be footing part of the bill for the construction and renovations. The real estate developer, EVC-Woodsonia, has asked the city to impose a community improvement district to collect an extra one cent sales tax at the site of the former Ryan’s Steakhouse on South Range Line. If passed, the CID would allow the developer to recoup nearly a million dollars of the estimated $5 million renovation and 4,000 square foot addition over the next 20 years. The property has been vacant since 2014. The Joplin City Council will vote on the proposal next month.