Joplin Salvation Army Busy On Christmas

About a hundred volunteers helped The Salvation Army in Joplin feed Christmas Dinner Sunday (12/25). Among the volunteers was Amber Hayes of Vinita, who tells News Talk KZRG volunteering is a family tradition.
“Me and my family have come here for about five or six years every year on Christmas to volunteer. My Mom, Dad and my two Children.”
Hayes explains why she and her family volunteer. “We just want to give back to the community and help out.”
About 350 meals were served altogether, between those delivered to the homebound and those served at their Joplin office. Major Beckie Stearns with the Salvation Army says their guests range from the homeless to those spending Christmas alone. “We had a gentleman this year that came in and it’s his first Christmas without his wife. He shed a few tears and we encouraged him and we’re just hoping that that helps him get through the day today.”