MSSU Dean Writes Book On Success

There are many books available on how to succeed. The dean of Health Sciences at Missouri Southern State University has chimed in with one of his own. Dr. Richard Schooler has just published “Planning for Organizational Success: A Leadership Guide to Achieving Success With A Plan.” Dr. Schooler tells News Talk KZRG his book focuses on how to execute a plan.

“The focus on the book isn’t on how to write a strategic plan, it focuses on helping the reader understand what’s important to achieve success with a plan. The dynamics of leadership, culture, how to make the plan adaptable. The reason that many strategic plans never really materialize is because there’s too much focus on how to write the plan and not enough focus on ‘How do we make sure we achieve success with the plan?'”