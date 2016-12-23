Fatal Accident in Ash Grove

A Greene County woman was killed Thursday night and her husband is in serious condition following two-car accident in Ash Grove. 49-year-old Laura Enyart of Ash Grove was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla driven by her husband Jerry. The Enyarts were attempting to cross Highway 160 when they were struck by a Ford F-150 driven by 79-year-old Garry Guy of Willard. The Missouri Highway Patrol says Guy was operating his truck without headlights. Laura Enyart was pronounced dead at the scene and Jerry Enyart was transported to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. Guy’s injuries were listed as moderate.