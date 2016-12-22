Nevada Man Arrested After Chase

A man from Nevada is in custody after leading a Vernon County Deputy on a chase late Tuesday night (12/20). Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher tells News Talk KZRG why the deputy tried to stop 24-year-old Cody Bowles.

“The tail lights were out. Also from checking on his radar unit, he believed the vehicle was traveling at approximately 70 mph This was inside the city limits of Nevada (where the speed limit is 40 mph).”

Bowles drove into a field off 1900 Road when he lost control and his vehicle flipped onto its side. Mosher says suspected drugs were found in the vehicle.

Bowles has been charged with driving while revoked, resisting arrest, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide financial responsibility (insurance). Bowles is being held in the Vernon County Jail on $16,000 cash only bond.