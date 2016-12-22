Carl JunctionCARES Donation

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks received a big gift just in time for Christmas. The Carl Junction CARES Organization presented a check for $5,650 to the breast cancer charity. Carl Junction CARES raised the funds at a variety of events and the monies will provide services to local cancer patients. Breast Cancer of the Ozarks’ Outreach Director Kristi Seibert says she is overwhelmed by the generosity of Carl Junction’s residents.

“Carl Junction is an absolutely wonderful community with big hearts, and they do big things,” Seibert says.

Residents of Carl Junction raised more than $11,000 for breast cancer charities this year and Carl Junction CARES Executive Director Gary Stubblefield says the fundraising is a community effort.

“Our Lions Club gets involved, our bluegrass festival gets involved, our high school kiddos are the best,” Stubblefield says. “They have an annual walk that raised thousands of dollars.”

The remainder of the funds were donated in an identical contribution to the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.