Two Barry County Residents Arrested Following Drug Search Warrant

Two men from Purdy have been arrested following a search warrant executed by the Barry County SWAT and Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team. The first warrant was served at a home on the 400 block of East Highway C. 56-year-old David Saville was arrested and charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia. The second warrant was served on the 400 block of 4th street. 61-year-old Billie Dotson was arrested and charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Police also located approximately 10 grams of meth. Charges are pending on a third suspect who is not yet in custody.