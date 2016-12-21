Two Barry County Residents Arrested Following Drug Search Warrant

Two men from Purdy have been arrested following a search warrant executed by the Barry County SWAT and Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.  The first warrant was served at a home on the 400 block of East Highway C.  56-year-old David Saville was arrested and charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia.  The second warrant was served on the 400 block of 4th street.  61-year-old Billie Dotson was arrested and charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.  Police also located approximately 10 grams of meth.  Charges are pending on a third suspect who is not yet in custody.

 

