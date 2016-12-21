Santa Visits Babies In The Freeman NICU

Santa Claus left the North Pole a few days early to make a stop at Freeman Hospital West Wednesday morning to see some very special babies. With the help of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Santa delivered blankets and toys to 18 babies in the NICU and Pediatrics Unit. Karah Kellogg, the mother of twins Jeremiah and Lucas in the NICU, tells News Talk KZRG it was a nice surprise.

“It’s nice to have the holiday season brought to you when everything is just kind of all over the place. It brings warmth in here. The NICU is great, the nurses are great, and to have Santa come in to see the boys, it brings something special to their first Christmas.”

Santa says this is one of his favorite stops of the year.