New Bridge Opens On Historic Route 66

A new bridge has opened on Old Route 66 just west of the Leggett and Platt headquarters. The original bridge, built in 1922, needed to be replaced. Over two years ago now, Jasper County commissioners started planning it’s replacement. Associate Commissioner Jim Honey tells News Talk KZRG they had to jump through several hoops to get the plans approved for the historical bridge.

“For it to be on the Old Route 66, we had to go through MoDOT, and Historical Preservation out of D.C. So, it’s something that you have to go through with those hoops, but it is free to the county.”