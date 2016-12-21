Joplin North Middle School Accused Of Luring Kids To Bible Study With Donuts

Using donuts to attract kids to religion. A group opposed to religion in schools is accusing Joplin North Middle School of luring kids to a weekly bible study before school starts. David Niose is legal director of the American Humanist Association.

“The entire effort seems to be a little bit covert in that the kids are lured into the meeting by an advertisement of free donuts.”

Niose says it’s religious proselytizing that shouldn’t be done in a public school. He asked News Talk KZRG what if a conventional religion wasn’t involved. “Suppose that a Muslim group or a Scientologist group or a Satanic temple group was doing this?”

You might remember the American Human Association is involved in a legal dispute with Joplin Schools over a field trip North Middle School students took to a Christian sports complex, calling that unconstitutional. That case is still pending.

With Joplin Schools out for Christmas vacation, News Talk KZRG has not been able to reach anyone for comment.