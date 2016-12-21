Joplin North Middle School Accused Of Luring Kids To Bible Study With Donuts

December 21, 2016 State and Local News 5 comments
Using donuts to attract kids to religion.  A group opposed to religion in schools is accusing Joplin North Middle School of luring kids to a weekly bible study before school starts.  David Niose is legal director of the American Humanist Association.

“The entire effort seems to be a little bit covert in that the kids are lured into the meeting by an advertisement of free donuts.”

Niose says it’s religious proselytizing that shouldn’t be done in a public school.   He asked News Talk KZRG what if a conventional religion wasn’t involved.  “Suppose that a Muslim group or a Scientologist group or a Satanic temple group was doing this?”

You might remember the American Human Association is involved in a legal dispute with Joplin Schools over a field trip North Middle School students took to a Christian sports complex, calling that unconstitutional. That case is still pending.

With Joplin Schools out for Christmas vacation, News Talk KZRG has not been able to reach anyone for comment.
  • Felicia Wiseman

    Good Lord. These morons need to get a life. Really the nasty Christians are trying to seduce your kids with free doughnuts. Get over yourself. If you don’t want them going then don’t bring them to school early. Maybe if they went they would turn out to be good citizens with values and not bigots trying to force their Non belief on others !!! No wonder bullying is so rampant these days. Kids see their parents acting like fools, trying to bully a school for stupid crap and the poor kid thinks it’s OK. #MerryChristmas #StandingFirmOnJesus #jesuslovesyou #EvenLoveYourEnemies #GetOverIt

    • Sanguinem Victoria

      Sure sounds like you “#EvenLoveYourEnemies,” as you call them “bigots” and imply that they don’t have morals or values because they want to enforce our great nation’s constitution.

  • Miki

    “Suppose that a Muslim group or a Scientologist group or a Satanic temple group was doing this?”

  • Wendy

    It’s before school hours therefore it’s not in the school they are just using building and oh my goodness doughnuts you say oh no…… seriously my church did free doughnuts but of course we CHOOSE to go to worship our Lord

  • Fawn Coblentz

    I am a mother of three whose children go to Carl Junction and I support this school for doing this! I wish my children’s school had this for my children! God has been taken out of everything and its wonderful this school allowed these children a little peace and comfort before school. This may be the only solice these children get that one time a week amongst all the chaos and things at home. Yes they promoted donuts but I don’t know any 11-14 year old that doesn’t know how to say “no” or to not enter somewhere. If you don’t want your child going, tell them “no”. It truly isn’t that hard. These kids knew what they were going for. They weren’t being lead to anything wrong but if you saw it that way for your child you have a right to tell your child not to go. Have a discussion with them. Don’t punish the children who love God and choose to have a moment. This may be the only church they can attend or an extra way for them to get some love in their lives. They should not be punished. I am absolutely appalled by this!