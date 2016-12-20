Crossroads Big Time Bicycle 200

Crossroads Chevrolet of Joplin is getting into the holiday spirit by giving away 200 bicycles to area children. Crossroads worked with area schools to help identify children who could benefit from the bicycle program.

NewsTalk KZRG was on hand in Pittsburg where 17 bicycles were presented to local children. It was the second of four scheduled giveaways from Crossroads.

Crossroads General Manager Greg Woods says it’s the dealership’s way of giving back to the local community. Crossroads gave away bicycles to children in Miami on Monday prior to the Pittsburg event, and will hold two more giveaways at their Joplin location later this week.